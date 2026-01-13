Buccaneers set to interview premier OC candidate in person

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been busy this offseason. Head coach Todd Bowles is staying onboard, and as a result, he's been forced to make staff changes, and the most prominent one is to offensive coordinator.

Bowles fired OC Josh Grizzard shortly after the season ended, and now, the Buccaneers are looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five years. The Bucs have typically gone with a young, inexperienced coordinator with a high ceiling — candidates like Dave Canales and Liam Coen, both of whom became head coaches — but there's one highly sought-after candidate with years of experience that the Buccaneers could turn to, and per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Bucs are set to interview him Wednesday.

Buccaneers set to interview Todd Monken for vacant OC job

Ravens OC Todd Monken will interview in person for the Bucs’ OC opening Wednesday in Tampa. Former Bucs assistant who worked with Baker Mayfield one year in Cleveland. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 13, 2026

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Todd Monken is expected to interview with the Buccaneers in-person on Wednesday, making him the sixth OC candidate the Bucs will have brought in for an interview. Monken, who turns 60 in February, is the most experienced of all of them, and he's even had some experience in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.

Monken was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator from 2016-18 under head coach Dirk Koetter, where he sporadically had playcalling duties. After that, he had a stint in 2019 as the OC for the Cleveland Browns, working with current Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, before doing the same job with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2020-22. From 2023 to the end of this season, he was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, fielding a No. 1 offense in 2024 and helping Lamar Jackson to another MVP award.

After John Harbaugh was fired in Baltimore, Monken is now free to go where he likes. He has already received some head coaching interviews, and there is still a good possibility that Monken could simply follow Harbaugh to his new coaching destination, but the Buccaneers are reportedly very interested in his services and could make a big push to hire him if the interview goes well.

