Buccaneers linked to Ole Miss pass rusher in mock draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look towards the SEC to find their next player.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of upgrading their pass rush at some point during the offseason.

The team has some reshuffling at the position, and adding a rookie to the group could set the foundation for the future. Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick recently conducted a mock draft that puts Ole Miss pass rusher Princely Umanmielen to the Buccaneers with the No. 19 overall pick.

"Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Shaquil Barrett will be unrestricted free agents this offseason. While the Buccaneers selected Chris Braswell in the second round last year, they could still stand to add more to their edge defender room. Umanmielen perfectly fits in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 defense as a stand-up rusher. His 91.1 PFF overall grade this past season placed fifth among all edge defenders in college football," Chadwick writes.

Umanmielen has had 22 sacks in the past three seasons for Ole Miss, proving he has a knack of getting after the quarterback.

Adding him to the mix in Tampa could give the Bucs exactly what they have been missing on the defensive end.

