Former Bucs OC Liam Coen wants to 'plant some roots' in Jacksonville with Jaguars
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is ready to settle down in Jacksonville. But his coaching career to this point might put those desires into question.
Coen held his introductory press conference in Jacksonville after being hired as head coach days after he was reportedly set to become the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history with the Buccaneers. Coen got the job after secretly flying to Jacksonville to meet with owner Shad Khan, and it left a sour taste in the mouths of a lot of Bucs fans.
Coen's quote at his presser today probably won't do much to wash that taste out. When asked about Jacksonville, Coen told media that he was looking to settle down and stick around — something he did not do in Tampa Bay.
"For us to have found a home, for the first time in a long time, that we can maybe plant some roots and truly be in a community and a family that we love and trust," Coen said.
As FOX Sports' Greg Auman pointed out on social media, this isn't the first time Coen has said something like this. Coen was at Kentucky calling plays for the Wildcats in 2023 after leaving in 2021 to go to the Los Angeles Rams, and he used that same phrase about Lexington as well — and then he left Lexington for Tampa Bay the year after.
“You go through it, take the wins and losses out of it," Coen said upon returning to Kentucky in 2023, per On3. "I just want to kind of go somewhere, make a real impact and plant some roots a little bit, be somewhere for a few years, at least, that you feel really good about.”
Coen has never been at a job for more than a year since 2020, taking two stints with the Los Angeles Rams, the Wildcats and then one with the Buccaneers in 2024. Now, he'll be a head coach, and while he's much more likely to stay in this role for a few more years due to it being the highest coaching position he's had, you never know in the NFL.
