Rob Gronkowski revealed the one quarterback he practiced with that wasn't Tom Brady
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady has been able to enjoy retirement, whether it's been business, broadcasting or family. The club has since thrived with his successor Baker Mayfield, though they've only won one playoff game in two seasons.
During his few seasons in Tampa, Brady was able to capture a Super Bowl victory, even doing so with his long-time New England Patriots counterpart Robert Gronkowski. The two were able to capture one more championship with one another, with the Buccaneers benefitting in the process.
Now, the former superstar duo both work in broadcasting, which is only fitting. Recently, Gronkowski recently talked about their dynamic and the only other quarterback he worked out with in the offseason, which he revealed on the "DudesOnDudes" podcast.
"I only threw with Tom in the offseason, Hoyer, and literally the only other quarterback, I swear, in my whole career that I threw with was Jameis Winston, one time," Gronkowski revealed. "I was in Tampa for an appearance and I went to Top Golf and Jameis Winston was there and I ran into him.
"He was like, 'Yo, I'm throwing tomorrow, you wanna throw some routes?' And I was like, 'Not a problem, my man. Let's throw some routes.' I met him real quick — that's all we really talked about — I showed up and we threw some routes."
Winston also happens to be a former Buccaneer himself, further tying the roots with Gronkowski and the club during his career. It's quite an interesting crossover, but it makes sense. Winston has an infectious personality, as does Gronkowski, so it makes sense for the two to not only meet at random but spin that into a quick workout.
READ MORE: Liam Coen says Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield told him to 'go get' Jaguars job
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Liam Coen’s awkward debut goes viral as former Bucs OC butchers Jaguars ‘Duuuval'
• Buccaneers linked to Ole Miss pass rusher in mock draft
• Former Bucs OC Liam Coen wants to 'plant some roots' in Jacksonville with Jaguars
• Liam Coen breaks silence on leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars head coach role