Liam Coen’s awkward debut goes viral as former Bucs OC butchers Jaguars ‘Duuuval'
It's always tough to make a first impression. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen made a big one when he came to the Bucs in 2024 and led a top-five offense, and for the most part, he said all the right things in his introductory press conference with the Jacksonville Jaguars after becoming their head coach — he talked about developing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, calling plays for the Jags and using their talent on offense to succeed.
There was one thing he might wanna work on, though.
One part of the press conference went viral online, and it was his unfortunate attempt to do Jacksonville's famed "Duuuuval" chant. Jacksonville and Duval County are mostly one in the same, so the chant has been a rallying cry for the city, and Coen's attempt did not go well. He tried to yell it, but it almost sounded like he was trying not to be too loud in a library, and the internet took notice.
See the unfortunate attempt at the chant and the subsequent reactions from the internet below:
