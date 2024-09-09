Bucs Defensive Injuries Add Pressure to Offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked into their Week 1 contest against the Washington Commanders without two key defensive linemen, missing both Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall.
Throughout the game, defensive backs Zyon McCollum, Josh Hayes, Bryce Hall and Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered injuries. Bryce Hall was carted off the field in an air cast, but the other three don't seem to have suffered any major injuries.
Still, the Buccaneers' secondary is certainly dealing with an injury bug. In the second half, it got to a point where Jamel Dean was the lone active cornerback in the game. Safety Christian Izien had to play cornerback.
“I thought they did an excellent job," Bowles said. "Izzy (Christian Izien) at Corner and the rest of the guys coming up. (C.J.) Brewer coming up and Mike Greene coming up and Ben Stille coming up. Those guys did a heck of a job inside, as well as Will (Gholston) and (Greg) Gaines playing out of position, as well.”
To Commanders scored just 20 points, with one of those being a garbage-time drive. Jayden Daniels led Washington down the field one last time late in the game. The defensive performance came with a handful of players stepping up and playing uncomfortable roles.
“It’s a tough bunch over there. I’m sure none of them came into this game expecting to be down to one healthy corner. But hats off to them for being able to step up and to make the plays when needed," Bowles said.
While it took a gutty performance from the defense to secure a victory in the season opener, the Buccaneers' offense was absolutely rolling. In his first game as the team's offensive coordinator, Liam Coen's squad scored 37 points while quarterback Baker Mayfield cashed in on four touchdowns in the air.
Mayfield also understands the added pressure of playing with a depleted defense. However, he praised the defense for their performance to back up the offense's 37-point outing.
“I mean, a few times looking out there and seeing guys that aren’t in their right spots – I mean, ‘Izzy’ [Christian Izien]’s playing corner. That guy stepped up big time," Mayfield explained. "You have a lot of guys that – it’s just the way the game goes. I thought our defense played lights out. Jayden Daniels is not easy to tackle. He’s elusive, man. They stayed with the plan and held him to a [20} points, so I thought the defense played outstanding. They really did.”
Wide receiver Chris Godwin, who cashed in on a touchdown during the contest, also understands the importance of extending drives and giving the defense added rest while they deal with injuries and limited numbers at certain positions.
"There are a limited amount of guys. If the defense is down on numbers, they can only do so much. So, as an offense, you take the responsibility of trying to extend your drives," Godwin explained. "One, because you’re trying to score, but two you don’t want to put your defense in a bad spot to be on the field for more plays than they need to because that puts them at a disadvantage. I think whenever you are able to play complementary football, that’s when you are at your best. So, we’re always trying to do that.”
Given what they showed in Week 1, it seems Tampa Bay's offense is going to be able to carry enough of a load to allow the team's defense to get healthy. In the meantime, Mayfield's offense is rolling and the Buccaneers look like they might just have a squad, even if it is early in the season.
