How to Watch Tom Brady's NFL Broadcast Debut Today
We are approaching the second season in which Tom Brady will no longer be a starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or any other team in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he won't be in every NFL fan's home this upcoming opening weekend.
No, that does not mean that Brady's deal to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is on the horizon, but rather that Brady will be entering a world where he will be the rookie - making his broadcasting debut for FOX Sports.
Brady has become known for the multitude of business ventures he sticks his nose in. Still, the number of opportunities for Brady has blossomed over the past few years since his retirement. He will now get a chance to show off his football acumen and knowledge to the world when on the call for FOX NFL this Sunday afternoon for America's Game of the Week between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.
Here is all the information you need to know for Brady's broadcasting debut:
Cowboys vs. Browns Kickoff Time
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, Ohio
Sunday, September 8th, 4:25 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds: Browns -2.5 | O/U: 41 (odds via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
