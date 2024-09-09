Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut Draws Negative Reviews
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a year off after retiring from football last year, but now, he's back to work.
Brady signed a deal with FOX to become a broadcaster shortly after his retirement in Tampa Bay, set to earn a total of $375 million over 10 years (while also attempting to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders). There's been a lot of teasing and buzz around his debut, but he officially made it happen on Sunday when he called his first game, a 4:25 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys smacked the Browns 33-17, and while Brady successfully completed his first go at broadcasting, initial reviews of his performance were less than stellar as he moves into his new career as a broadcaster.
It's safe to say that a lot of folks on social media weren't huge fans of Brady's debut:
That being said, however, it wasn't all doom and gloom for the former Buccaneers quarterback. Some people thought Brady did a good job in the booth, including NFL Network reporter Jane Slater.
It isn't the end of days for Brady, of course, and he'll likely get better the more games he gets under his belt. But for now, it looks like the GOAT has a lot to improve on.
