Star Bucs Defender Seen in Walking Boot After Commanders Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have won 37-20 over the Washington Commanders for their opening victory on the year, but it was somewhat of a pyrrhic victory.
Tampa Bay's secondary was shredded by injuries — cornerback Zyon McCollum suffered a concussion, special teamer Josh Hayes had an injured ankle and cornerback Bryce Hall is almost certainly out for the year with a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. And while they'll have to address all that in the secondary, there could be another problem looming on the horizon.
All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. appeared to play the game with no issue, but after the game, he was seen in a walking boot. The severity of his injury is unknown, but we'll know more on Monday when Tood Bowles speaks to media ahead of Week 2.
Winfield Jr.'s absence would be very, very troubling. Christian Izien, cross-trained at safety, was already playing corner in relief of Hall this game, so the next man up would likely be second-year player Kaevon Merriweather. It's entirely possible that the injury isn't serious, but a walking boot isn't a great sign — either way, the time for speculation will be over soon when Bowles confirms exactly what is ailing the Buccaneers safety.
