Buccaneers WR Cleared in Time for Commanders Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have one of their starting wide receivers available for their game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Wideout Trey Palmer was questionable for the game after being in concussion protocol during the week. The inactives report for the Buccaneers and Commanders was released before the game, and Palmer wasn't on it, meaning that he is cleared and will play against the Commanders.
Here's the full list of inactives for the Buccaneers:
#24 CB Tyrek Funderburk
#26 S Kaevon Merriweather
#33 OLB Jose Ramirez
#64 OL Royce Newman
#82 TE Devin Culp
#90 DL Logan Hall
#94 DL Calijah Kancey
READ MORE: How to Watch Tom Brady's NFL Broadcast Debut Today
There are little surprises here. Tyrek Funderburk, Kaevon Merriweather, Jose Ramirez and Royce Newman are all playing behind a lot of depth, so they don't need to be active for this game. Additionally, Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey are injured, so they'll also be inactive for this matchup.
One interesting one is Devin Culp. Culp is Tampa Bay's fourth tight end, and despite being on the roster is inactive for today's game. That would indicate that the team doesn't plan on using him for special teams or for any offensive packages, and it will be interesting to see if this continues throughout the season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Washington Commanders
• Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reveals Career Advice From Tom Brady
• Keys To Cannon Fire: Buccaneers vs Commanders