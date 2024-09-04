Tom Brady Teases Long-Awaited NFL Broadcasting Debut
Tom Brady is ready for the second act of his career. No, he's not returning to the gridiron again. Well, not to play, at least (for now).
Brady followed his illustrious career as a New England Patriot with a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the legendary quarterback secured a seventh Super Bowl victory. Since his second retirement, Brady has taken a year off — spending his time remaining in shape and investing in the world of business.
Brady has also spent the year off reaching out to different broadcasters and analysts, picking their brains about how he can improve at the job as he's set to join FOX in the broadcast booth, as he explained on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
"I reached out to all the different people I've met over the years in media of sports and got their take on, kind of, what the job entailed and, really, how the preparation goes throughout the week -- and how do you be really good when you come on air," Brady explained.
Connecting with media members isn't the only way Brady has been planning for his career in the broadcast booth, though. The legendary quarterback has been working with them during his playing days, and some of that should translate as he marks a new point in his career.
"I've had a lot of time, I think, over the course of my career — in interviews, production meetings and being on camera — that hopefully it's not too far from what I've already experienced, knowing that there's a lot of things that are new to this," Brady continued.
Getting back into the world of football, even if it is in the booth rather than on the gridiron, Brady will finally have some structure in his life once again. Work will come on the weekends with preparation coming throughout the week.
