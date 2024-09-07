Key Matchups to Decide Buccaneers vs. Commanders Week 1
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — like all teams — spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end; to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game. And although there are 11 players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
This season, we will focus on 2-3 different matchups that we believe will have a significant impact on that final outcome each week for the Buccaneers.
Now let’s dive into a couple of matchups that could be critical for the Buccaneers in their season opener this Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders.
Graham Barton vs. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen
So far in his first offseason as a pro, Buccaneers’ first round pick Graham Barton has done nothing but impress. He’s been a sponge in the film room. He’s been working hard in the gym. By all accounts he’s been a welcome addition to the locker room. And on the field in both training camp and the preseason, he’s shown he has the physical ability and mental wherewithal to eventually become a star at the position.
But to quote the great Allen Iverson, “We’re talking about practice!”.
Well, not anymore we aren’t.
Barton will get his first real taste of life in the trenches at the NFL level when he faces off against a potent tandem of interior defensive linemen in his first regular season game this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Like Barton, both Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen were blue-chip prospects coming out of Alabama — but on the other side of the ball. Both players were drafted by Washington, and have been paid handsomely to stick around because of their ability to consistently disrupt opposing offenses.
Unlike Barton, Payne and Allen are both veterans in the NFL. And you can bet your bottom dollar that they’re licking their chops at the thought of lining up against a rookie center in what will be the first game of his career.
In an exclusive interview with JC Allen of BucsGameday on Thursday, Barton spoke about the challenges Washington’s dynamic DT duo presents.
“Obviously that’s definitely one of the highlights of their defense is their d-line led by those two guys. So we’re excited for the challenge. Excited for the challenge those guys present. It’ll be a good test for us. A good week one game for us, see kind of where we’re at. A live opponent. We’re preparing all week. We’re going to be ready to roll all week.”
Whether or not Barton is able to hold his own against this established pair of interior defenders on Sunday will go a long way toward determining whether or not the Buccaneers will have success on offense. Will his performance in this contest seal his fate as an NFL player? Absolutely not. But there’s no question that it will have a significant impact on the outcome of this football game.
Chris Godwin vs. Mike Sainristil
There’s two sides to every coin. Although this common phrase doesn’t always ring true on the football field, in this game it does.
Just like Bucs’ rookie Graham Barton will be put to the challenge of making his NFL debut against two of the league’s best interior defenders, Commanders’ talented rookie Mike Sainristil will be in a similar position when he is asked to contain one of the league’s most well-rounded slot receivers, Chris Godwin.
Now two years removed from a serious knee injury, Godwin is not only fully recovered from a physical perspective, but he’s feeling rejuvenated mentally, and extremely motivated to prove he is still one of the league’s best.
A move back to the slot position — where he had career years under Bruce Arians — is also expected to contribute to what should be a resurgent year for Godwin. Liam Coen’s belief in the 28-year-old veteran receiver, and his plans to feature Godwin within the Bucs’ offense, is another element working in his favor. Throw in the continuity he has with Baker Mayfield returning as his quarterback, and the writing is on the wall for Godwin to have a big season for the Bucs. The fact that he’s playing in the final year of his contract certainly doesn’t hurt, either.
As a key contributor to the national champion Michigan Wolverines last season, Mike Sainristil proved he was one of the most talented nickel defenders in this year’s draft. The Commanders, fully aware of the growing importance of that position, used a top-50 pick in this year’s draft to ensure they got a guy well-suited to play in the nickel.
Although he is a gritty, highly intelligent, and very efficient player, Sainristil is listed at just 5’10” and 180 lbs. His lack of size is why he is specifically suited for the nickel corner position. That said, Chris Godwin is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound physical receiver, who isn’t afraid to use his body to create separation in the middle of the field.
Sainristil will be put to the test early and often in his first NFL game. And if Chris Godwin is to be featured as heavily as his new OC has suggested, the rookie DB could be in for a long day. If Sainristill is able to hang tough and limit Godwin’s production? Then it would go a long way toward slowing down the Buccaneers’ offense in this game.
