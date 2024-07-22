Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Dreams of Playing with Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Despite having unretired once already, former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to have finally settled into a comfort zone within his post playing career.
Brady is clearly enjoying the freedom and comforts that retirement from the NFL has to offer, while getting ready to begin his career as a broadcaster for FOX. Meanwhile, the whispers of the greatest quarterback of all time considering another return to the NFL appear to have finally subsided.
But that doesn’t mean hypothetical scenarios can’t be kicked around for fun.
That's exactly what happened when Raiders’ superstar receiver, Davante Adams, sat down with former NFL great turned talking head, Shannon Sharpe, as a guest on his podcast, Club Shay Shay.
The two engaged in a hilarious exchange when Sharpe began to formulate a question regarding Tom Brady. Sharpe wasn't even to begin the question of whether or not Adams would want to play with Brady before Adams answered it.
"Hell yes," Adams told Sharpe. "When you said Tom Brady I knew what you were going to say, and then you’re talking about how old he is, I don’t care.”
READ MORE: PFF Believes Tampa Bay Has One of the Top 2 Defensive Backs in the NFL
Sharpe asked Adams if he would take Brady as his quarterback at 47 or 48 years old, and Adams even doubled down.
“58… Listen, Tom knows how I feel about him, man," Adams said. "The other part is, I think I’d be the first person that played with Tom and Aaron, so that would be pretty cool. I mean, he’s getting older but he’s still gotta be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”
Davante Adams hasn't exactly had a great run of quarterbacks since moving on from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers just a couple seasons ago. But even if he had, he can't be faulted for dreaming about the possibility of catching passes from the greatest quarterback of all time.
READ MORE: How Much is Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs Projected to Make on New Deal?
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Offensive Line Change Will Be a Major Storyline at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge Rusher Announces Retirement
• Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Named Potential Breakout Player in 2024
• Two 'Under-The-Radar' Buccaneers Who Could Shape The 2024 Season