Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Named Potential Breakout Player in 2024
There are a few players on the team whose potential breakout year would benefit the Buccaneers tremendously. But there's one particular area the Bucs really need to improve, and a great campaign from Cody Mauch would go a long way to fix that.
Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is volatile, to say the least, and Mauch will be starting there at right guard in 2024 just as he did in 2023. A big step up for Mauch this year could be huge for the Bucs, and The Draft Network's Justin Melo thinks just that will happen, naming him as Tampa Bay's breakout candidate.
Here's a little bit of what Melo said about Mauch going into 2024.
"The Buccaneers asked a lot of Mauch in 2023, and his performance was as expected given his steep acclimation from North Dakota State to professional football. He'll be better prepared both physically and mentally as a sophomore. Mauch should experience a breakout campaign while meeting his potential."
Mauch breaking out would leave just two unknowns on the line, as tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke (to a lesser extent) are known commodities. Graham Barton is a first-round pick who many have high expectations for, and while it may take him some time to get acclimated, that could be another strength on that interior offensive line.
Per Pro Football Focus, Mauch had a 44.7 overall grade in 2023 with a 52.2 passing grade and a 39.1 run blocking grade. He'll look to get those numbers up in 2024 to properly protect Baker Mayfield and facilitate the run game. He's primed to do so this year, though, and Bucs fans will certainly be watching his progress.
