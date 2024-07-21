Offensive Line Change Will Be a Major Storyline at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
For a team that has ripped off multiple NFC South Division titles in a row and has been a consistent playoff presence, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of questions to answer as training camp gets rolling this week.
Some are more theoretical, like whether or not quarterback Baker Mayfield will be the same guy who got a three-year extension from the Buccaneers this offseason.
Other questions, like how well the offensive line in Tampa Bay gels with two new starters and a left tackle wanting a new contract, are much more easily gauged by watching and observing. And the importance of getting that answer is why it lands on Bobby Kownack's NFL.com preview of the Bucs' 2024 training camp.
"Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and guard Cody Mauch have the right side secure, while Tristan Wirfs provides All-Pro-caliber services at left tackle -- although his desire for an extension is an added wrinkle..."- Bobby Kownack, NFL.com
"There will be new starters at two of the three interior spots on the offensive line. Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and guard Cody Mauch have the right side secure, while Tristan Wirfs provides All-Pro-caliber services at left tackle — although his desire for an extension is an added wrinkle," Kownack wrote. "The Bucs are entrusting their snapping duties to rookie Graham Barton, the first center off the board in the 2024 draft. As for [left] guard, Todd Bowles already promised a “heck of a battle” between Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta."
There are also questions about new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and whether or not he can take what new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales started last year and build on it in 2024.
Those three items serve to form the biggest question marks around the Buccaneers offense in this year's camp, and all of them are connected.
We'd argue, however, that the offensive line questions loom the largest, because if that unit falters, it may not matter if Mayfield is the same guy or if Coen is the right offensive mind. Shake the platform, crack the foundation, and the whole house could come tumbling down.
