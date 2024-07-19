Two 'Under-The-Radar' Buccaneers Who Could Shape The 2024 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some surprise impacts in a season which saw them go 9-8 and win the NFC South in 2023. If they want to win the division for the fourth straight season, they're going to have to get production from some "under-the-radar" players.
With the NFL season rapidly approaching, CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles took a look at 50 under-the-radar players who could make big impacts during the 2024 NFL season. For the Buccaneers, two players were listed, both of which coming on the defensive line. Edge rusher Yaya Diaby and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey were the two players listed for Tampa Bay, listed at No. 31 and No. 32 in the NFL.
Now, the Buccaneers' defense has been a driving force since Todd Bowles took over as the team's head coach, and there's no reason to believe that's going to change now.
A former third-round pick, Diaby has a chance to really stand out in his second season in the NFL. He began to gain traction in the latter half of the season, and that can continue into the upcoming season.
"Diaby is built like a superhero, and he started to play like one in the second half of his rookie year: 6.5 sacks from Week 9 onward. That was tied for 11th league-wide — and was second among rookies — over that span," Pereles wrote.
Kancey was a first-round pick. Also heading into his second season, the sky is the limit for the young duo.
"Kancey, meanwhile, had four sacks. Diaby's 12 tackles for loss were most among rookies; Kancey's 10 were tied for second," Pereles continued.
With consistent talents like Antoine Winfield Jr., Vita Vea and Lavonte David on the defensive side of the ball, the two second-year defensive lineman breaking out could truly shape the Buccaneers' defense in 2024, which could define the season.
