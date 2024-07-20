BREAKING: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge Rusher Announces Retirement
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday.
Barrett joined the Buccaneers in 2019 after spending five seasons with the Denver Broncos. He had his career year in 2019, netting 19.5 sacks, and he helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in 2020. He played nine total seasons in the NFL and ended his career with 59 sacks, 289 solo tackles and a Second-Team All-Pro nod for his efforts in 2019 and has two Super Bowl rings — one with the Denver Broncos and one during his time with the Bucs.
Barrett had signed with the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 offseason, but announced on Saturday that he changed his mind and that he intends to spend more time with his family.
Here is what Barrett wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday:
"It's time for me to hang it up. It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch them. Anyone who caught their dreams before knows the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building those skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. I know to some it will be a surprise, but I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been made more clear than it is now."
Barrett signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Dolphins this offseason before retiring. He'll be replaced in Tampa Bay by Yaya Diaby and either new second-round draft pick Chris Braswell or fourth-year edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.
