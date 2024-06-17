Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Makes Broadcasting Debut at UFL Championship
Tom Brady is set to get his first taste of NFL action as a broadcaster this upcoming season, but he got to experience a bit of a tune-up in the booth on Sunday night.
The United Football League's championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas was held Sunday night, and none other than the GOAT himself was in the booth to call the action with FOX. The game marked Brady's debut as a broadcaster and was a great way for him to test the waters before he jumps into NFL action.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Will Have 'A Lot More' Control at Line of Scrimmage
Brady not only called the game, but he handed the MVP trophy to Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez after Birmingham shut out San Antonio 25-0 to win the team's third consecutive championship.
"That's a good one to win, my man," Brady said, after handing Martinez the MVP trophy.
The move is Brady's official long-term return to the world of football after his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2022 season. Brady signed a contract with FOX shortly afterward, but will now officially begin work in the booth for the 2024 season after taking the 2023 season off.
Brady's NFL debut in the broadcasting booth will come on Sept. 8, when the Browns face off against the Cowboys at 4:25.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Star Linebacker Considered Playing For a Different Team in 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.