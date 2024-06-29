Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Reveals One Regret From Playing Career
Even for such a storied player like Tom Brady, compiling seven Super Bowl victories and an elite 23 seasons played, has regrets.
The former Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on The Pivot podcast with retired NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, where he admitted he does have at least one regret from his playing days.
"I wouldn't say I took the success for granted. Maybe I took some of the wins for granted, like in the playing career. I mean, the reason I fell in love with football was what you gave me earlier in the show," Brady explained. "It was never to be a champion. I love just throwing the football."
Brady was a decorated player. His love of the game is what provided an opportunity for him to have incredible success. He was hidden in depth charts, but he loved football, persevered and eventually took over the sport.
However, along the way of finding success, it became expected of Brady and with winning being the standard, he lost some of the joy of the game.
"When I got older, I would enjoy practice more than the games because I felt like I had such high expectation in the game," Brady continued. "In practice, no one was watching. I could have a little more fun. I could be a little more lighter. Even when I look at myself later in my career, I had this face — it was a scowl — all the time. It was me just being super self-critical."
READ MORE: PFF Ranks Buccaneers Linebacker Corps Outside Top 20 in 2024
When Brady made the move in free agency to join the Buccaneers, leaving the New England Patriots after winning six titles, he was expected to win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay, which he did. However, it was at the backend of his career, as he eventually retired as a Buccaneer.
"When I see these young players, I see like Patrick [Mahomes] out there at quarterback, running around, laughing, having fun, I'm like, 'I used to be like that!'" Brady explained. "I just got too serious, but, again, I can only look back and think, 'Okay, if I do it again, which I'll never do it again, I would be different.' But the reality is, you can't."
While Brady came out of his initial retirement for one final season, he's officially in retirement now. He won't be returning to the gridiron in a jersey, but his love of the sport remains and it'll be seen as he enjoys life in the broadcast booth.
"Now, next phase in life, enjoy it a little more," Brady said.
READ MORE: How Strong is Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' Hall of Fame Case Heading into 2024?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• WATCH: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Connects With Former OU Teammate Sterling Shepard
• CBS Sports Ranks Buccaneers Star Wideout Among NFL's Best For 2024
• ESPN Lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Biggest Strength, Weakness on Roster
• Buccaneers' 2024 First-Round Pick Projected to All-Rookie Team by NFL.com