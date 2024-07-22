Bucs Gameday

How Much is Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs Projected to Make on New Deal?

It shouldn't be a matter of if, but when, the Buccaneers get a deal done with Wirfs.

Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew this day would come when they moved offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs from the right to the left side of their offensive line.

While the Buccaneers appear to be trying to push that date out to the right as far as possible, the All-Pro caliber left tackle wants his new deal now and is looking to secure his future before risking it on the one year he has left in his rookie contract.

Nobody in Tampa Bay appears to be, nor could they be, blaming him. After all, everyone knows the 2020 first-round pick is one snap and one misplaced human body from potentially ending his entire career. So even while his fifth-year option is set to pay him $18.6 million, Wirfs is more interested in the future earnings he's lined up to get.

According to 33rd Team's Ian Valentino, that number could reach as high as $127.5 million with $72 million guaranteed over five years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs
Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

"The offensive line market has exploded in recent years. Tristan Wirfs already has three Pro Bowls under his belt, including in 2023, after switching from right to left tackle," Valentino wrote. "Instead of playing this out onto the franchise tag, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should just get their 25-year-old star blocker under contract for as long as possible.

"Consistently graded as a top blocker and known for his nasty demeanor as a finisher, Wirfs is the exact type of talent that teams hope to land in the draft. His new deal should climb to the top spot of the tackle market."

 For the Bucs, there's no real risk of losing Wirfs, because as Valentino points out the team has him on a fifth-year option this year and can franchise tag him next offseason if they really want to.

Still, that's not how the Buccaneers tend to do business, and doing it with this player specifically will earn the front office a lot of frustration from the fan base as well as the player.

It's unclear right now whether or not Wirfs will report for training camp without a new deal, but many expect him to continue his 'hold-in' rather than 'holdout' if a new contract is not in place in time for the team to resume it's 2024 season preparations.

