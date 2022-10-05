High hopes followed Andy Isabella after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Arizona Cardinals finally pulled the plug.

Isabella was waived on Tuesday after three underwhelming seasons, becoming the third (and final) receiver from that draft class to be released, following in the footsteps of former teammates Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson.

Despite flashing his abilities on occasion, Isabella's speedy presence wouldn't elevate him over other talented players on the roster.

"Andy, we bring him in and he's behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, where we wanted to play him, so he didn't probably get the talent test that could have really helped him," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday.

"Then we bring in DeAndre Hopkins and so you have those three guys, and it's just hard to get on the field. But he can definitely play in this league, he'll find a place."

Isabella cleared waivers and is now free to sign with any team.

"Yeah, it's terrible. I hate that. I mean, He comes in yesterday and it's just tough a conversation because you love him and what he's about and how hard he's worked. In the right situation it could have been different and I think it will be for him," said Kingsbury.

"But even on his way out, this is the type of guy he is, he tells me 'Hey, prove em wrong coach'. He's still thinking about others and encouraging me, so I think the world of him and hopefully he lands in a good spot."

The Cardinals welcome back Antoine Wesley from injured reserve, and are soon gaining back DeAndre Hopkins from his suspension. With Greg Dortch producing impressive numbers in the first quarter of the season, Isabella was the odd man out in a talented Arizona receivers room.

