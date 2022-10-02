Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Expected to Play, per Report

After a quick injury scare, it appears Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown will be good to go.

After not practicing on Wednesday (rest day), Brown was a full participant before being limited with a foot injury on Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Brown and Rondale Moore are expected to play on Sunday. Jeremy Fowler previously reported Moore should be available earlier Saturday.

Through three games, Brown paces the Cardinals in receptions, targets and receiving yards, mostly propelled by a 14 reception, 140-yard performance last Sunday. He and Greg Dortch are the only two receivers to record a touchdown reception.

Still missing DeAndre Hopkins due to suspension and Antoine Wesley, (recently) A.J. Green and Rondale Moore all struggling with injury, Brown has stepped up in a major way since arriving via trade on draft night.

The Cardinals hope the connection with quarterback Kyler Murray continues on Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

Official inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Christian McCaffrey Expected to Play

Cardinals Elevate Baccellia, Banjo to Active Roster

Greg Dortch Named Hidden Gem by Bleacher Report

Staff Predictions: Cardinals Favored to Snag Win No. 2

How to Watch Cardinals-Panthers

Three Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Panthers

Cardinals Listed as Top 5 Most Disappointing Team

3 Cardinals Out, Six More Questionable vs. Panthers

Budda Baker Talks Bouncing Back in Week 4