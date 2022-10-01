On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore is expected to make his season debut after missing the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

Moore has been one of a handful of absences in Arizona's WR corps, as players such as DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Antoine Wesley (IR) and recently A.J. Green (knee/bone bruise) have missed some sort of action this season.

Receivers Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch have stepped up in their absence.

"He's a playmaker. He had a really good training camp. We're looking forward to utilizing him in some different ways. But coming off, whatever he's been out, three or four weeks, we'll be smart and limit what he does but he's definitely got some juice and was playing at a high level in camp, so hopefully he can go," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Moore.

Last season, Moore played 14 games and caught 54 of his 64 targets for 435 yards and one touchdown.

We'll officially know who is active/inactive 90 minutes prior to game time. The Cardinals travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

