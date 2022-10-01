Skip to main content

Report: Rondale Moore Expected to Play

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports WR Rondale Moore is expected to play on Sunday.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore is expected to make his season debut after missing the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

Moore has been one of a handful of absences in Arizona's WR corps, as players such as DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Antoine Wesley (IR) and recently A.J. Green (knee/bone bruise) have missed some sort of action this season.

Receivers Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch have stepped up in their absence. 

"He's a playmaker. He had a really good training camp. We're looking forward to utilizing him in some different ways. But coming off, whatever he's been out, three or four weeks, we'll be smart and limit what he does but he's definitely got some juice and was playing at a high level in camp, so hopefully he can go," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Moore. 

Last season, Moore played 14 games and caught 54 of his 64 targets for 435 yards and one touchdown. 

We'll officially know who is active/inactive 90 minutes prior to game time. The Cardinals travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Elevate Baccellia, Banjo to Active Roster

Greg Dortch Named Hidden Gem by Bleacher Report

Staff Predictions: Cardinals Favored to Snag Win No. 2

How to Watch Cardinals-Panthers

Three Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Panthers

Cardinals Listed as Top 5 Most Disappointing Team

3 Cardinals Out, Six More Questionable vs. Panthers

Budda Baker Talks Bouncing Back in Week 4

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

By Donnie Druin
Greg Dortch
Analysis

Greg Dortch Named Cardinals' Early Season Hidden Gem

By Donnie Druin
Greg Dortch
Analysis

Staff Predictions: Cardinals Grab Second Win of Season vs. Panthers

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Stretching
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals vs. Panthers

By Donnie Druin
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Analysis

Three Cardinals Prop Bets to Take vs. Panthers

By Logan Bell
Kyler Murray
Analysis

B/R Lists Cardinals as Top 5 Disappointing Team in NFL

By Donnie Druin
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Three Arizona Cardinals Out, Six Listed as Questionable vs. Panthers

By Donnie Druin
Budda Baker on Arizona Cardinals Rebounding in Week 4
Podcast

Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Focused on Bouncing Back After Loss

By Donnie Druin