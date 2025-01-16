4 intriguing RB trade options for Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers will probably find themselves in need of a running back this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency, and Gus Edwards was very underwhelming in 2024.
The Chargers could explore free agency to find an answer, but they could also examine the trade market for a solution.
Here are four intriguing running back trade options for Los Angeles.
Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall was a massive disappointment for the Jets in 2024, but then again, pretty much everything about New York was underwhelming this year.
Hall seemed to get a bit frustrated this season, and with the Jets having both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the backfield, it would make sense for them to field trade offers for him.
The 23-year-old is a year removed from rushing for 994 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and he also hauled in 76 receptions that season.
Hall would definitely represent a nice addition for Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense.
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
James Conner has long been one of the most underrated halfbacks in football, but a big issue for him has been his ability to stay healthy.
Conner managed to play in 16 games this year, racking up 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.6 yards per attempt.
The catch is that Conner turns 30 years old in May and has two years remaining on his deal, so the Cardinals may want to trim some fat and get younger by dealing him this offseason.
If he becomes available, the Bolts should definitely make an inquiry, as his ability to catch passes out of the backfield (47 grabs in 2024) would be huge.
Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
The emergence of Tank Bigsby in Jacksonville has made Travis Etienne Jr. expendable, and with the 26-year-old entering the final year of his deal, he is an obvious trade candidate.
Etienne wasn't good this season, totaling 558 yards and a couple of touchdowns while logging 3.7 yards per tote.
However, the former first-round pick rattled off 1,000-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023, and like the names listed above, he is a very capable receiver.
He would also probably come very cheaply, as it's hard to envision the Jaguars extracting anything more than a mid-to-late-round draft pick (maybe a fifth) for his services.
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III is definitely in a tough situation with the Seahawks.
He has just one year left on his contract, and fellow halfback Zach Charbonnet is just itching to get some more playing time behind him.
Given how much Charbonnet showed during Walker's absence this year, it stands to reason that Seattle could move him, and the Chargers may want to consider adding him.
Walker's production has dipped over the last couple of seasons, but that could also be a result of the Seahawks' offense. Perhaps he would thrive in LA with Herbert.
