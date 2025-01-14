Charger Report

How Chargers can avoid early NFL playoffs exit in 2025

The Los Angeles Chargers 2024-25 season came to an end after a crushing loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card. However, how can the franchise avoid that same fate in 2025?

Tyler Reed

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' hopes of grabbing their first postseason win since 2018 were quickly dashed after a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card.

After jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Chargers were then outscored 32-6 in the next three quarters.

A lot went wrong in the loss, but how can the team learn from this defeat? How can they avoid this same scenario next season? The answer is more offensive weapons.

Yes, quarterback Justin Herbert throwing four interceptions in the loss is the headline, and rightfully so. But, let's take a look at Herbert's offensive weapons in the game.

Ladd McConke
Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a stellar performance. McConkey finished with 197 receiving yards on nine receptions.

However, the rest of the receiving unit didn't really pop up on the stat sheet. After a breakout Week 18 performance, Quentin Johnston had zero receptions in the wild-card game.

Quentin Johnston
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tight end Will Dissly was second in receiving yards for the team, finishing with just 16 receiving yards. The numbers speak for themself.

This team is in desperate need of loading up on the offensive side of the ball. Interceptions were the main theme in the loss, but lack of weapons was a very strong second.

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

