How Chargers can avoid early NFL playoffs exit in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers' hopes of grabbing their first postseason win since 2018 were quickly dashed after a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card.
After jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Chargers were then outscored 32-6 in the next three quarters.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack ponders retirement after playoff loss
A lot went wrong in the loss, but how can the team learn from this defeat? How can they avoid this same scenario next season? The answer is more offensive weapons.
Yes, quarterback Justin Herbert throwing four interceptions in the loss is the headline, and rightfully so. But, let's take a look at Herbert's offensive weapons in the game.
Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a stellar performance. McConkey finished with 197 receiving yards on nine receptions.
However, the rest of the receiving unit didn't really pop up on the stat sheet. After a breakout Week 18 performance, Quentin Johnston had zero receptions in the wild-card game.
Tight end Will Dissly was second in receiving yards for the team, finishing with just 16 receiving yards. The numbers speak for themself.
This team is in desperate need of loading up on the offensive side of the ball. Interceptions were the main theme in the loss, but lack of weapons was a very strong second.
