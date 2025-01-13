Chargers clearly the best destination for this superstar weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers' embarrassing Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans made one fact very obvious: they need more weapons.
This is something we knew going into the season. Now, that was before Ladd McConkey went off for a brilliant rookie campaign, but even after McConkey's fantastic showing, it's blatantly clear that the Chargers need to add more talent at the wide receiver position.
Joshua Palmer is a free agent, and Quentin Johnston is far too inconsistent.
The good news is that Los Angeles is slated to have expansive cap room, meaning that it can land a big target on the open market.
Like Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins.
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Chargers represent the best destination for Higgins. They just won 11 games, so they're a winning team. They a very good quarterback in Justin Herbert, regardless of how poorly he played against the Texans.
And they can offer a ton of money.
Los Angeles literally checks every box for Higgins, who will surely be the most sought-after free-agent receiver in March.
So, why wouldn't Higgins join the Chargers?
Unless Higgins doesn't want to play on the west coast or has some sort of weird vendetta against the Bolts, there is no reason why the 25-year-old shouldn't have LA at the top of his list, unless he really wants to return to the Bengals.
Now, there is a chance that Higgins re-joins Cincinnati for the 2025 season. The Bengals can slap a franchise tag on him yet again, and the Clemson product seems to have a great relationship with fellow wide out Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow.
But outside of Cincy, there is no other destination in the NFL that makes more sense for Higgins than the Chargers.
He will get to be the No. 1 receiver in Los Angeles, but he would also have McConkey alongside of him to prevent defenses from keying in on him. He would be able to land a big contract, and he would be catching footballs from one of the league's best pure passers.
The fit between Higgins and the Bolts makes too much sense, and barring one more ride with the Bengals (which cannot be ruled out), the Chargers should emerge as favorites to land Higgins in free agency.