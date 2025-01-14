Chargers could reunite Jim Harbaugh with Michigan star
The Los Angeles Chargers were unceremoniously bounced from the NFL playoffs this past weekend, so now, it's time to look to the offseason.
While the Chargers have several needs, one hole is more glaring than the rest: weapons.
Los Angeles is severely lacking in playmakers outside of wide receiver Ladd McConkey, so the Chargers are surely to try and address the issue in free agency and the draft.
In assessing the Bolts' potential NFL Draft strategy, Dan Graziano of ESPN feels that Jim Harbaugh and Co. should bring in Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland, who Harbaugh coached to a national championship last year.
"While the Chargers got a big win by drafting receiver Ladd McConkey in 2024, quarterback Justin Herbert needs more players to target," Graziano wrote. "A pass-catching tight end should be a top priority, which could see a reunion between Harbaugh and Michigan's Colston Loveland. Loveland is a reliable receiver who would create mismatches in Greg Roman's offense."
Considering that tight end Will Dissly dropped two passes in the Chargers' Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans and clearly isn't an elite player at his position, it certainly is time for Los Angeles to invest into the tight end spot.
Loveland would be a terrific pickup, as he is probably the best tight end in his draft class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
The 20-year-old arrived at Michigan in 2022 and immediately made an impact for Harbaugh, logging 16 catches for 235 yards and a couple of scores. He then broke out with 45 grabs for 649 yards while reaching the end zone four times during the Wolverines' championship season in 2023.
