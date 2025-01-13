Should the Chargers make changes to Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff after playoff exit?
The Los Angeles Chargers' season came to a disappointing end, as the team dropped a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card.
A dreadful offensive day from the entire unit can pinpoint the reason behind the ugly loss. However, what does that mean for next season?
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack ponders retirement after playoff loss
Of course, quarterback Justin Herbert will be safe next season. However, will head coach Jim Harbaugh pull the trigger on offensive coordinator Greg Roman?
The Chargers offense didn't deliver eye-popping numbers most of the season, as the team ranked 20th in yards per game with 324.2.
However, the excuse of trustworthy weapons for Roman's offense can be a worthy argument. Aside from rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, the Chargers didn't have another breakout performer.
Add in that Herbert was sacked 44 times this season, and one could say that Roman and the entire offensive staff may deserve another season.
The NFL is a what have you done for me lately league. Failing to get out of the wild-card weekend in 2025 could spell trouble for the Harbaugh era in just his second season.
So, making a change will be a difficult decision. However, one that might be necessary for the Chargers to take the next step.
