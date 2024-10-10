Chargers QB Justin Herbert takes serious heat in Week 6 projections
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hasn’t played up to expectations yet heading into Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.
Many, many factors go into that, of course. The arrival of Jim Harbaugh, coordinator Greg Roman and injuries top the list.
But that hasn’t stopped some criticism from going Herbert’s way. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, for example, sort-of-jokingly pointed out Herbert’s struggles while picking the Chargers to beat the Broncos:
“The Chargers are also getting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back on offense, which is big against a surprising Broncos pass rush. Maybe Justin Herbert can finally stop holding the Chargers back. That was a joke. I think …(Herbert ranks 25th in EPA per dropback with a -0.08 rate.)”
Herbert’s production was obviously going to dip upon the arrival of Harbaugh, who values the run-first approach. He hasn’t made any qualms about it, going heavy with J.K. Dobbins after losing passing-game staples like Keenan Allen.
One could argue Herbert’s numbers have been down even compared to expectations. But, Herbert’s been dealing with an ankle injury. Starting offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are injured. Even DJ Chark’s ongoing injury saga has hampered the offense, considering he was signed as the free agent expected to take the top off defenses.
Despite all this, there’s zero reason to expect Herbert won’t keep improving on the stat sheet as his ankle and the team around him heals—while also becoming more experienced in the new offense. After all, even this set of NFL picks has the Chargers going into Denver and beating the Broncos.
