Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers QB
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is on the way back from an ankle injury as his team preps to play the Denver Broncos in Week 6.
On the first day of practice ahead of that AFC West showdown, Herbert participated, although the team listed him as “limited” on the injury report.
Herbert told reporters during his podium appearance that he doesn’t think the brace he played with before the bye and had on during practice will come off this week. But he did say this: "I don't know what percentage it is, but I know it's feeling better."
Roughly translated, Herbert will continue to play through the injury as best he can.
Herbert initially suffered the injury during the Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. He then reaggravated it during the Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing through it in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. When the Chargers returned to practice on the Monday after the bye, he still had the injured ankle wrapped while participating.
Late in August, the Chargers traded a conditional sixth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for backup Taylor Heinicke, who sits above Easton Stick on the depth chart. Heinicke finished the game against the Steelers in place of Herbert, completing two passes and taking three sacks.
We'll update below as the week goes on and Herbert injury updates continue.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers should sign underrated free agent ASAP, says NFL analyst
With NFL distracted by Davante Adams, Chargers should trade for Amari Cooper
Jim Harbaugh's impact on Justin Herbert shows up big in Chargers power rankings
Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter reunite with Michigan star
NFL Week 6 picks from analyst says Broncos will 'blast' Chargers