Joey Bosa injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star
Los Angeles Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa continues to work his way back from a hip injury as the team approaches the critical Week 6 AFC West showdown with the Denver Broncos.
On the first day of practice Wednesday, Herbert wasn't out there for the open portion of the proceedings. Later, he popped up on the injury report as not participating at all.
Barring a dramatic change over the next two days, then, it seems unlikely Bosa will play against the Broncos.
Bosa aggravated the nagging hip injury on the first play of his team’s Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed the following week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye week.
The latest injury setback for Bosa came at a precarious time as he is now 29 years old and has an out built into his contract after this season, should the Chargers want to part ways. He hasn’t appeared in a double-digit number of games since 2021 while battling various injuries. Bosa had previously missed time over the summer during training camp after needing surgery to repair a broken hand suffered during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
If Bosa doesn’t play against the Broncos, it puts more pressure on Khalil Mack to get after the quarterback and gives more chances to Bud Dupree and the surging Tuli Tuipulotu.
