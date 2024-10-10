Los Angeles Chargers provide injury updates on DJ Chark, Gus Edwards
It was reasonable to wonder if the Los Angeles Chargers might get wide receiver DJ Chark back soon.
But the latest injury updates on Chark—and running back Gus Edwards—paint things in a bad light heading into the Chargers’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters before the first practice of the week and said Chark is “getting close” but that his 21-day window to return wouldn’t open that same day.
Chark went to injured reserve with a hip injury in September after joining the team in free agency as a possible deep threat for the offense. In his absence, rookie Ladd McConkey has done much of the heavy lifting on his own.
While Chark worked on the side during practice last week over the bye, the team not opening his 21-day window made sense. Now, the fact it still isn’t open might register as a little more concerning.
As for Edwards, he popped up on the first injury report of the week as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. The veteran running back also came over during free agency, arriving with a two-year deal. He’s rushed for 113 yards on a 3.0 per-carry average so far, falling behind J.K. Dobbins in the rotation.
With Chark out, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer could get more looks in the passing game, though Justin Herbert clearly prioritizes McConkey already. Dobbins will continue to dominate the backfield.
