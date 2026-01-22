Chargers Make Surprise Selection in Mel Kiper's First 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely have needs.
They have an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert. They have young rising star running back in Omarion Hampton. The are hoping to get back offensive linemen Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater next season.
And, of course, now they have an innovative offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel. In an offseason clearly committed to fixing an offense that has flopped the last two playoffs, the obvious area of need during April's NFL Draft is the offense.
Unless it isn't.
In a move that likely won't thrill Bolts fans, ESPN guru Mel Kiper thinks the team will throw a curveball and instead focus on the defense.
No. 22 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The defense, of course, wasn't the problem during 2025. Coordinator Jesse Minter's unit finished in the Top 10. Tuli Tuipulotu had a breakout season, Odafe Oweh was a savvy early-season trade acquisition and Khalil Mack recovered from a serious injury to show he still has some tread on the tires.
Nonetheless, Kiper projects the Chargers to pick Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. Writes Kiper:
"Woods looked like a top-10 pick heading into the season, but the production dipped, and here he is outside the top 20. The Chargers won't complain, though. They would love to bring in a talented 3-technique with strength and versatility. At his best, Woods can wreck an opponent's game plan. Can coach Jim Harbaugh (and maybe defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, if he isn't hired elsewhere as a head coach) get Woods' game back to that level? If so, he'd be a really good replacement for free agent Teair Tart."
