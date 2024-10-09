Chargers make roster moves before Week 6 battle with Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers made roster moves before the first full-blown practice ahead of the Week 6 AFC West encounter with the Denver Broncos.
Wednesday, the team announced it signed cornerback Nehemiah Shelton to the practice squad and released linebacker Shaquille Quarterman from it to make room.
Shelton is a name Chargers fans will recognize because the 2023 undrafted free agent signed to the practice squad in early September, only to be released from it near the end of the same month.
Now, Shelton returns as practice and perhaps even gameday depth with a trio of Chargers defensive backs battling injuries before the game in Denver.
As for Quarterman, the fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 joined the team in mid-August before being released, then signed to the practice squad as the season started.
Like with Shelton, there is always a chance Quarterman returns to the squad at some point in the near future as needs arise due to injuries.
Similarly, this might not be the only Chargers roster move of note, as the team keeps dealing with injuries across the board despite last week’s bye.
