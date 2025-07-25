Chargers WR Quentin Johnston's brutal training camp drop goes viral
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston is at it again.
After a fantastic start to training camp over the first few days that featured some viral-worthy big highlights, Johnston suffered a brutal, uncontested drop over the middle on Wednesday that went just as viral.
If not more so, really.
Drop issues have plagued Johnston since the Chargers used a first-round pick on him a few years ago. The first few days of camp managed to suggest that those issues were finally a thing of the past.
And while one drop won’t ruin an entire training camp, the play in question features Johnston having a ball hit him in the chest while wide open before it falls to the turf. Perhaps the defender leaping to get a shot at the pass impacted Johnston’s tracking, but the clip just looks miserable.
Perhaps this is nothing more than a small blip for Johnston on what will otherwise be a strong training camp before he gets out there in the base offense with Ladd McConkey again.
But the shock retirement of Mike Williams isn’t going to save Johnston if the drop issues persist. Rookies Tre Harris and even KeAndre Lambert-Smith have put on really strong showings so far and if those persist, Johnston might see a smaller snap count than expected next year.
For now, the lowlight:
