Chargers' Jim Harbaugh drops update on potential Mike Williams replacement

Los Angeles Chargers coached Jim Harbaugh has provided an update on the team potentially making a wide receiver move following Mike Williams' retirement.

Matthew Schmidt

Jul 21, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart (90) and coach Jim Harbaugh at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 21, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart (90) and coach Jim Harbaugh at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers were dealt a massive blow at the start of training camp, as wide receiver Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement.

That left the Chargers in quite a pickle, as Williams represented the only veteran receiver Los Angeles signed this offseason, and LA lacked proven wide receiver depth with Williams.

This has many wondering of the Bolts will ultimately pursue another wide out to put alongside of Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, and head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on the situation at training camp this week. Well, kind of.

Harbaugh said that the Chargers are not closing the door on adding another receiver and that "competitors welcome," via ESPN's Kris Rhim.

Yeah, that doesn't really sound like Los Angeles is going to go out and make a big push for Terry McLaurin. It sounds more like the Chargers might sign a receiver off the scrap heap and hope that he can find himself in LA.

Of course, Keenan Allen is still available, but for some odd reason, the Chargers do not seem even remotely interested in a reunion. There is also Amari Cooper, but he did not exactly show many positive signs last year.

It stands to reason that Los Angeles may just enter 2025 with the receiver room as it currently stands: McConkey, Johnston and a bunch of unproven players, including rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

It's not the most ideal situation for quarterback Justin Herbert, who struggled to find consistency from his pass-catchers last year, but it's certainly not something to which he hasn't grown accustomed.

We'll see if the Chargers actually decide to do anything significant at the wide receiver position, but we probably shouldn't hold our breath.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.
Jul 21, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

