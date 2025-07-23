Chargers rookie enjoys bounce back practice, picks off Justin Herbert
Don’t count out Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Trikweze Bridges just yet.
Bridges has popped up in some early training camp highlights as the man in coverage on big plays like touchdowns for Quentin Johnston.
But Tuesday was something of a rebound showing for Bridges.
Bridges made a trio of plays down the field in coverage there, including an interception of Justin Herbert. Those aren’t easy to come by for anyone, let alone a rookie in coverage getting picked on daily.
RELATED: Quentin Johnston silencing doubters at Chargers training camp in a hurry
“He had an amazing day,” Derwin James said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “I told him, ‘Don’t forget this feeling. Remember how this day felt coming off the field.’”
Perhaps Bridges is now on the fast track to making the 53. Or maybe it’s just a blip. But a seventh-round rookie being able to hang tough as he adapts to the pros and not just stop being bullied by the offense, but actively turn the tide in the battle on short notice, feels like a big deal.
RELATED: Chargers' much-maligned WR fires off bold message at training camp
And it has to make Chargers fans excited, too. Those at the controls just found Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart in the fifth round one year ago. Might Bridges be the next meaningful late-round cornerback to help an elite defense?
While tough to say, Bridges has certainly made himself one to watch moving forward for good reasons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers 'shocking' cut candidate isn't a surprise
JJ Watt takes hilarious shot at Philip Rivers after retirement announcement
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh is about to make a drastic mistake
Jim Harbaugh’s Najee Harris injury update casts intrigue over Chargers training camp
Chargers return to San Diego for first padded practice of training camp
Jim Harbaugh drops weird, sudden injury news on Chargers' unpaid star