Chargers QB Justin Herbert takes some national heat as training camp starts
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is under the microscope this summer.
Some of it is a little unfair, sure. Herbert’s four interceptions in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans this year gets a negative spotlight, but as Chargers fans will stress, context is key.
Case in point on the national spotlight for Herbert, though, ESPN’s Kris Rhim pointed it at the star quarterback when asked for the one major storyline surrounding the Chargers in a leaguewide project:
“Herbert's first five seasons have been tainted by two of the most embarrassing playoff losses in team history. Now, in his second year with coach Jim Harbaugh -- with a coterie of new pass catchers and championship expectations -- can the paradigm shift for Herbert? Training camp will be the first step in changing the narrative, as he looks to build confidence with his receivers and offense.”
About those playoff interceptions: Herbert had little going on around him on the depth chart last year, especially at wideout and tight end. That’s why in the playoff game, Ladd McConkey had nine catches for 197 yards and a score and the next highest catch count for any player on the team was Will Dissly at two.
Herbert had thrown three interceptions all season before that point across 504 attempts, so he was forcing it in an elimination game and not exactly getting help from the roster.
This offseason has been a weird one, though. Mike Williams and Tyler Conklin weren’t hype-worthy upgrades to skill positions. Williams already retired. Herbert figures to keep playing great ball, but he’s going to need someone like second-rounder Tre Harris to step up big time in order to avoid these national narratives again.
