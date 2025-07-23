Chargers rookie's training camp highlight has fans thinking about a major breakout
Los Angeles Chargers rookie Tre Harris hasn't shown any signs of needing time to catch up to everyone else at training camp after his brief holdout.
In fact, Harris has turned the conversation in another direction, as the big takeaway over the first few days of camp for the Chargers is that the second-rounder might just be able to carve out a role for himself in the base offense by Week 1.
Flashy highlights certainly help the idea.
A clip shared by Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune showcases Harris making some fantastic space for himself in a one-on-one scenario before hauling in the ball and turning upfield:
This is what the Chargers have missed at wideout with guys not named Ladd McConkey. If Harris can do this consistently as a big-bodied target for Justin Herbert, the sudden surprise retirement of Mike Williams won’t set things back as much as anticipated.
Herbert had this to say about Harris, too, per ESPN’s Kris Rhim: "He runs really crisp routes, and he’s picked up the offense well, too. You know when you‘re out there, he’s going to run the right route and you don’t have to worry about that."
Harris still needs to prove much in live contact and in preseason games, but creating space against pros and earning the trust of the star quarterback already makes it seem like all the hype for the high draft pick is warranted.
