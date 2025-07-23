Chargers' unexpected rookie WR working with first-team offense
The Los Angeles Chargers went into this offseason with hopes of adding much-needed depth to the wide receiver position.
They did just that by drafting receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, while also bringing in an old friend in Mike Williams.
However, we all know how the reunion with Williams has gone down. The former first-round Chargers selection announced his retirement, which means the Chargers are looking for someone to step up in camp.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers have Mike Williams replacement lined up
Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports that the Chargers may have that player looking for a larger role in undrafted free agent Dalevon Campbell.
RELATED: Chargers rookie enjoys bounce back practice, picks off Justin Herbert
"Campbell dropped a touchdown from Herbert in Saturday’s practice. He nonetheless continues to get reps with the first-team offense, and he proved worthy of those snaps in Tuesday’s practice. Campbell had one of the best catches of practices, coming down with a touchdown from Herbert in traffic from 30 yards out," wrote Popper on Campbell's early camp situation.
Campbell has had quite the journey to the NFL. His college career saw the Chargers receiver make three stops. Campbell spent three seasons with Illinois, two seasons with Nevada, and one season with South Carolina. Now, he is looking to reach a dream that many didn't have on their radar for someone who played six seasons of college ball.
