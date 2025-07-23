NFL insider drops major Keenan Allen update for hopeful Chargers fans
Los Angeles Chargers fans have been clamoring for their team to sign Keenan Allen all offseason, and now, they are especially hungry for a reunion with the beloved wide receiver following Mike Williams' sudden retirement announcement.
It has appeared that the Chargers have largely stayed away from Allen over the last several months, even though Allen was pretty productive with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears.
However, it now makes more sense than ever for Los Angeles to bring Allen back into the fold, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz has provided a key update on the 32-year-old.
RELATED: Chargers' much-maligned WR fires off bold message at training camp
"Free agent WR Keenan Allen, one of the top remaining players on the market, has drawn interest from multiple teams in recent weeks," Schultz wrote on X. "My understanding is he’s been waiting for training camps to open to better assess the landscape and get a clearer picture of each team’s wide receiver situation."
So, is it possible that it was Allen — not the Chargers — who was holding up a reunion this entire time? Maybe he actually wants to see where other teams are before making a decision?
Perhaps Bolts fans will get what they want after all. Or maybe Allen feels that another club would provide him with a better opportunity.
RELATED: Quentin Johnston silencing doubters at Chargers training camp in a hurry
Regardless, Allen made six Pro Bowls during his 11-year stint with the Chargers and most recently hauled in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with LA in 2023.
We'll see if the two sides can ultimately reach some sort of agreement.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers 'shocking' cut candidate isn't a surprise
JJ Watt takes hilarious shot at Philip Rivers after retirement announcement
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh is about to make a drastic mistake
Jim Harbaugh’s Najee Harris injury update casts intrigue over Chargers training camp
Chargers return to San Diego for first padded practice of training camp
Jim Harbaugh drops weird, sudden injury news on Chargers' unpaid star