Justin Herbert and Chargers' offense hapless again in yet another playoff loss

This isn't all on Justin Herbert. But, fair or not, it's certainly all over his playoff resume.

For all the regular-season wins and passing records and starlet girlfriends, the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback with the $52 million-per-season contract has now played six seasons and three postseasons ... without a single playoff win.

He and his Bolts' offense were laughably inept in Sunday night's 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots that ended the season. This was one of the worst offensive performances in franchise playoff history. The Chargers have played 33 postseason games and this was only the fourth time they've been held without a touchdown joining 1961 (10-3 to the Houston Oilers), 1965 (23-0 to the Buffalo Bills) and 1992 (31-0 to the Miami Dolphins).

Herbert wasn't the biggest problem against the Pats But nor was he part of the solution.

The Chargers played without star rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who carried only one time for minus-one yard. The receivers failed to get open. When the game was still in doubt, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston combined for two catches for 23 yards and Keenan Allen had a key drop. An offensive line decimated by injuries again failed to protect Herbert, who was sacked 54 times in the regular season and another six in this loss.

In the NFL quarterbacks are afforded all the fame and fortune, so too they must carry the burden of blame. This is an undeniable fact: Herbert is 0-3 in the playoffs, with a hideous stat line to boot.

In those three losses he is a combined 58 of 106 (55 percent) for 664 yards with two touchdowns, four interceptions and 13 sacks. In two playoff games the last two seasons, Herbert and the offense have managed just one touchdown and 15 points. They have lost the games by a combined 33 points.

The Chargers may still have the best quarterback in the NFL to never win a playoff game. But that this point it feels more like a plague than a promise.

