Chargers reveal potentially concerning injury update on fan favorite RB
The Los Angeles Chargers' running back room is one of the most intriguing position groups to monitor in training camp. It's an entirely new backfield, with the Chargers adding veteran Najee Harris and rookies Omarion Hampton and Raheim Sanders this offseason. But problems have already ensued.
First, Harris suffered an eye injury as a result of a fireworks accident, resulting in the former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler beginning camp on the NFI list. And now, another Bolts halfback is apparently dealing with an injury.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has revealed that Sanders, a new fan favorite, is nursing an injury himself and that it could keep the first-year weapon sidelined for about a week, via ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Harbaugh did not go into extreme detail discussing the issue, so we don't exactly know what is wrong with Sanders, but it doesn't sound too serious.
Here's the thing, though: Sanders already has an incredibly checkered medical history from his college days, which is part of the reason why the former SEC star went undrafted to begin with.
A few years ago, Sanders was one of the top running backs in the country, racking up 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on a hefty yards per carry at Arkansas. That was back in 2022. Injuries then limited him to six games in 2023, and after transferring to South Carolina, Sanders rushed for 881 yards and 11 scores while averaging 4.8 yards per tote in 2024.
The Chargers scooped him up as an undrafted free agent, and there is no doubt that they could have nabbed a major steal. But if Sanders is unable to stay healthy, all of the hype will be for naught.
Hopefully, the 23-year-old is able to get healthy and stay healthy.
