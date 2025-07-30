Charger Report

Chargers given shockingly low chances to win their first-ever Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t given high odds to end their Super Bowl drought this year.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert at training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert at training camp at The Bolt.
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of 12 teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl.

They’ve made just one appearance, which was during their San Diego days, but that game ended in disappointment. The San Francisco 49ers won Super Bowl XXIX 49-26.

RELATED: 'Madden NFL 26' drops overall player ratings for Los Angeles Chargers rookies

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has also led one of his teams to just one Super Bowl, although he lost to his brother’s team following the 2013 season.

With Justin Herbert as his quarterback and a revamped ground game, Harbaugh is hoping to get back into the championship picture, but Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon doesn’t see that happening in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during training camp at The Bolt.

”Los Angeles won 11 games last year as Herbert put together the best season of his career while supported by the league's top-rated scoring defense. Build on that in 2025 and the sky's the limit,” Gagnon wrote.

“That said, the Bolts benefited from a soft schedule in 2024. The league may be better prepared for them in Harbaugh's second season, and the division-rival Broncos are arguably riding a similar trajectory.”

Gagnon gave them a three percent chance to end their drought, which doesn’t feel too comforting.

