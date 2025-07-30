'Madden NFL 26' drops overall player ratings for Los Angeles Chargers rookies
"Madden NFL 26" has begun to leak its player ratings for the next installment of the game, which officially drops on Aug. 14, and with that we now know how Los Angeles Chargers rookies fared.
According to the "Madden NFL 26" website, first-round pick and running back Omarion Hampton is the highest-rated rookie on the team with an overall mark of 77.
The second-highest overall rating belongs to second-round pick and wide receiver Tre Harris, who earned a 72. Defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell had the highest overall rating among the Chargers' defensive players with a 70.
Here's a look at the full list of Chargers rookie ratings:
RB Omarion Hampton: 77
WR Tre Harris: 72
DT Jamaree Caldwell: 70
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 70
OLB Kyle Kennard: 69
RB Raheim Sanders: 69
TE Oronde Gadsden: 68
S R.J. Mickens: 67
DB Trikweze Bridges: 67
G Branson Taylor: 65
CB Nikko Reed: 64
OLB Garmon Randolph: 63
G Nash Jones: 62
DT TeRah Edwards: 62
CB Jordan Oladokun: 61
TE Stevo Klutz: 58
While he did come close, Hampton did not land in the top 10 for rookie ratings among the rest of the NFL, falling just one point short.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter owns the highest mark with an 84, followed by Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (83), New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (81), Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Mason Graham (80), New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell and Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker (both 79) and Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron, San Francisco 49ers EDGE Mykel Williams and Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (all 78).
The lowest rookie rating in the game belongs to Patriots quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who scored a 57.
That means Klutz came dangerously close to sporting the lowest rating among rookies.
While "Madden NFL 26" doesn't officially release until Aug. 14, those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition can play a week early.
