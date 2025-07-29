Los Angeles Chargers' under-25 talent gets big thumbs up from ESPN analyst
The future is bright for the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to some promising young players they have and that was perfectly spelled out in a recent rankings from ESPN.
According to ESPN's Aaron Schatz, the Chargers have the 10th-best group of 25-and-under players in the entire NFL. The ranking is five spots higher than where the Chargers were placed in 2024.
Schatz lists receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, cornerback Tarheeb Still and offensive tackle Joe Alt as Los Angeles' "blue-chip players."
Some might disagree (a lot, actually) with calling Johnston a blue-chip player after a disappointing start to his career, but as Schatz points out, he's still just 23 years old. He also notes two rookies poised to make a big impact in Year 1, running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris.
"Fellow wide receiver Johnston has disappointed a bit in his two NFL seasons after being a first-round pick in 2023, but he's also just 23," Schatz said. "Second-round rookie receiver Tre Harris turned 23 in February, and first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton turned 22 in March."
Two players who have already established themselves as young stars are Alt and McConkey, who had incredibly impressive first seasons in the NFL after being first- and second-round picks, respectively, in 2024.
"The Chargers may be younger than most realize. Alt, who ranked fourth among tackles in pass block win rate (94.3%) as a rookie, is 22 years old. McConkey, who also starred last season as a rookie with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, is 23 years old," Schatz explained.
Los Angeles sported one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2024 and had three under-25 players taking on big roles in that unit in cornerbacks Still and Cam Hart, and edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.
"On defense, the Chargers will be starting two young cornerbacks. Still, 23, was outstanding as a rookie, ranking in the top 10 in my coverage DVOA metric," Schatz said. "Cam Hart, who will play on the outside when Still is in the slot, doesn't turn 25 until December. Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu is another Chargers starter who is very young given his experience, as he's already played two NFL seasons but doesn't turn 23 until Sept. 3."
The upstart Chargers had a much better showing than expected last season and are well ahead of schedule and are ready to compete for big things now.
However, the franchise also has a chance at sustained success for many years to come given their young talent up and down the roster.
