Chargers rookie WR makes unbelievable grab in Day 10 training camp practice
The Los Angeles Chargers are two days away from taking the field against another team for the first time in the 2025 season.
The Chargers received the nod to be a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities as they will take on the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Game.
It will be a fun day for fans to see players they might not normally see on Sunday. The game could also be a moment for rookies to put themselves in the spotlight.
The Chargers are leaning on a lot of young talent to quickly become leaders. One of those talents is 2025 second-round pick Tre Harris.
Harris has already proved that he is going to play a role in this offense during his rookie season. On Monday, the rookie made a catch during practice that you must see to believe.
First off, it was an absolute dart thrown by quarterback Justin Herbert. But someone also had to come down with it.
A throw like this involves trust between a quarterback and his wide receiver. Harris and Herbert have only practiced a handful of times together, but it's easy to see that the connection has already begun between the two.
It could be a special year for this new look Chargers offense.
