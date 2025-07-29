Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh reveals starting QB for Hall of Fame Game vs. Lions
The Los Angeles Chargers are kicking off the preseason slate of the NFL season when they meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game this Thursday.
While it may be the first time fans have seen action on a football field in months, most of the familiar names won't be in action.
However, if you are a football sicko, then you know this is the time of year when players who may not see the spotlight are fighting for a job.
On Tuesday, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that backup quarterback Trey Lance would be getting the start in Thursday's game.
Lance's career has been one that can be summed up by one word: Potential. The Chargers' backup was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. An injury in his rookie season would derail his time with the 49ers.
Then, last season, Lance got a fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys; however, the former North Dakota State star felt that a move to Los Angeles would be the right move to further his career this offseason.
It appears Lance will get one more shot to make an impression with a new staff this preseason. Could a home with the Chargers become more than just a one-year experiment?
