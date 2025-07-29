Chargers news: Big expectations, potential starting OL, 1-2 punch and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their first action of the preseason when they take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
In just two days, fans will get to see an actual football game when the Hall of Fame Game kicks off. But there's plenty to get caught up on before then.
The Chargers have high expectations for the 2025 season, a potential stellar offensive line, and a deadly 1-2 punch in the backfield. All of that and more in our Chargers roundup.
Chargers Take Control
The team at "Good Morning Football" has high expectations for the Chargers going into the 2025 season. It may not be time to take the throne from the Kansas City Chiefs, but Manti Te'o sees a team on the rise.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers' under-25 talent gets big thumbs up from ESPN analyst
A Great Wall
The Chargers agreed to a massive deal with tackle Rashawn Slater, and fans got their first glimpse of the unit during Day 10 of camp. With the addition of Mehki Becton, expectations are high for the protectors of Justin Herbert.
1-2 Punch
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has a lot of faith in the Chargers' running back combination heading into the 2025 season. Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton could be a very special unit. Let's just hope Harris' eye injury doesn't derail that momentum.
RELATED: Emany Johnson making impact plays at Chargers training camp
Herbert Weakness
Kyle P Barber of Bolts From The Blue writes about head coach Jim Harbaugh saying the only weakness Justin Herbert has is those he has to count on on offense. That's a heated quote, but it rings true from what we saw this past season.
Same Slater
Eric Smith of the official Chargers website spoke with Rashawn Slater after his historic new contract. The Chargers lineman is bringing the same mindset to his job that he had before the new deal.
