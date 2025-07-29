Charger Report

Chargers news: Big expectations, potential starting OL, 1-2 punch and more

The Los Angeles Chargers have high expectations for 2025, a potential stellar starting offensive line, and a deadly 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers running back Trikweze Bridges carries the ball as running backs coach Kiel McDonald and Alex G. Spanos.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Trikweze Bridges carries the ball as running backs coach Kiel McDonald and Alex G. Spanos. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their first action of the preseason when they take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

In just two days, fans will get to see an actual football game when the Hall of Fame Game kicks off. But there's plenty to get caught up on before then.

The Chargers have high expectations for the 2025 season, a potential stellar offensive line, and a deadly 1-2 punch in the backfield. All of that and more in our Chargers roundup.

Chargers Take Control

The team at "Good Morning Football" has high expectations for the Chargers going into the 2025 season. It may not be time to take the throne from the Kansas City Chiefs, but Manti Te'o sees a team on the rise.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers' under-25 talent gets big thumbs up from ESPN analyst

A Great Wall

The Chargers agreed to a massive deal with tackle Rashawn Slater, and fans got their first glimpse of the unit during Day 10 of camp. With the addition of Mehki Becton, expectations are high for the protectors of Justin Herbert.

1-2 Punch

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has a lot of faith in the Chargers' running back combination heading into the 2025 season. Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton could be a very special unit. Let's just hope Harris' eye injury doesn't derail that momentum.

RELATED: Emany Johnson making impact plays at Chargers training camp

Herbert Weakness

Kyle P Barber of Bolts From The Blue writes about head coach Jim Harbaugh saying the only weakness Justin Herbert has is those he has to count on on offense. That's a heated quote, but it rings true from what we saw this past season.

Same Slater

Eric Smith of the official Chargers website spoke with Rashawn Slater after his historic new contract. The Chargers lineman is bringing the same mindset to his job that he had before the new deal.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, quarterback Justin Herbert, guard Jamaree Salyer.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, quarterback Justin Herbert, guard Jamaree Salyer. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

