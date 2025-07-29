Emany Johnson making impact plays at Chargers training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers' defense is basically set. Most starters are returning from last season, outside of new addition Donte Jackson in the cornerback room and Da'Shawn Hand on the defensive line. The secondary is something the Bolts are relying on youth to carry, as Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are slated to start.
Derwin James is obviously holding down the strong safety spot, with Elijah Molden now back in the fold after suffering a broken fibula near the end of last season. Molden is coming off of an extension, as he signed a three year deal worth $18.75 million to return to the Bolts.
It's a crowded secondary, but this is the time for bottom of the roster players to make an impact. One that has flashed thus far is Emany Johnson, a 2024 undrafted free agent that was with the Dallas Cowboys last year. Johnson, who racked up 99 tackles and three interceptions in his final season at Nevada in 2023, has shown some solid ability in the run game with the Chargers.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic summarized:
"Another standout defensive player from Saturday’s practice: linebacker Emany Johnson, who had two tackles for loss in the nine-on-seven run period. Johnson also tracked down Heinicke on a play-action quarterback keeper in 11-on-11. The offense faced a fourth-and-1. Heinicke faked the handoff before sprinting to the sideline. Johnson ran with Heinicke and cut him off. Harbaugh ruled Heinicke down before the first-down marker."
Johnson is listed as a safety, but in Jesse Minter's system, it looks like they want to test his versatility at linebacker. If he can continue to flash plays like this, Johnson could make a push for a roster spot.
